Woman injured in Parkway Village shopping plaza shooting

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Monday, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a woman was injured during a shooting at a Parkway Village shopping plaza.

Around 4:00 p.m., MPD said they responded to a shooting at 4657 American Way.

A woman injured in the shooting was taken by private vehicle to the fire station at 3909 Knight Arnold, according to MPD. Police said she was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.