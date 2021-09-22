Woman involved in crash that killed a Memphis Police officer sued for 5 million dollars

MPD Officer Scotty Triplett was killed in a crash in May.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was involved in a crash that killed a Memphis Police officer has been sued for five million dollars.

Lawyers for Frances Triplett, the wife of Christopher Scott “Scotty” Triplett, filed the lawsuit Tuesday. They claim that Officer Triplett was killed as a result of the “negligence and/or recklessness” of Frances Calico. The lawsuit claims that Calico was driving her Nissan Altima “in a negligent and reckless manner and attempted to make a left hand turn into a police-escorted processional in violation of law.” That’s when Triplett, who was on-duty, and Calico collided.

The lawsuit, which you can read here, also wants a jury to award punitive damages in an amount they decide.

Scotty, who was 47-years-old, is survived by his wife Frances and three children.