Woman killed, two children and adult injured in crash in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman is dead, and two children and an adult are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Whitehaven area.

MPD and Memphis Fire responded to the crash just before 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at E. Shelby Dr. and Millbranch Rd. MPD said two vehicles were involved, and MFD said a light pole was down.

Memphis Police said two children and an adult were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. They said another woman died at the scene.

Investigators have not yet said what led to the crash but said no charges have been filed.

Police and fire are asking drivers to avoid the area while the crash is investigated and cleared.