Woman killed in a vehicle at West Memphis gas station| Suspect in custody

WMPD said the woman died at the scene. After investigating, 18-year-old Caleb Moten was determined as a suspect in the shooting.
Credit: West memphis Police Dept

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — One woman was killed, and a suspect was arrested after a shooting at a gas station in West Memphis, AR on Sunday, Oct. 23.

According to West Memphis Police Department, officers arrived at the BP gas station at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon at 2:34 a.m. Officers found a woman who had been shot sitting in the passenger seat of a gray Nissan Sentra.

WMPD said the woman died at the scene. After investigating, 18-year-old Caleb Moten was determined as a suspect in the shooting.

Moten was arrested around 8 p.m. after WMPD Special Response team completed a search warrant of a home located in the 300 block of West Jefferson and after searching Moten’s vehicle.

WMPD said Moten had a semi-automatic Glock pistol with a Glock switch at the time of the arrest. Moten was charged with capital murder, terroristic act, and two counts of aggravated assault.

WMPD said the homicide is still under investigation.

