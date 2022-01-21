Woman reported missing after not showing up for work

Anyone who has seen Miranda Sheard or has information about her, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Miranda Sheard?

A City Watch Alert was issued for Sheard, 33, after she didn't show up for work Thursday.

According to Memphis police, she was known to have left her Cordova home in the 9200 block of Charly Hill Lane, but, never showed up for work.

MPD said Sheard had been arguing with her boyfriend and threatened to harm herself.

Sheard is 5'2", 140 lbs, with dark curly shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a Lowe's vest.

She was driving a red 2010 Nissan Maxima with Tennessee tag #MB1342.