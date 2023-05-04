x
Woman seriously injured, child taken to hospital in 4-car accident on B.B. King Blvd

Memphis Police said the accident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday.
Credit: MARIOMONTE - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured Thursday, and a child taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a four-car accident on B.B. King Boulevard near downtown Memphis.

Memphis Police said their officers responded to the accident on B.B. King Boulevard and East Carolina Avenue at 7:59 p.m. Thursday. 

A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

Avoid the area if possible.

