Woman seriously injured, child taken to hospital in 4-car accident on B.B. King Blvd

Memphis Police said the accident happened just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was critically injured Thursday, and a child taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a four-car accident on B.B. King Boulevard near downtown Memphis.

Memphis Police said their officers responded to the accident on B.B. King Boulevard and East Carolina Avenue at 7:59 p.m. Thursday.

A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.