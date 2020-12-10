Woman shot while driving down southeast Memphis street

According to Memphis Police a woman was shot in the leg, lost control of her car then crashed.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) - One woman is recovering after she was shot in her car while driving in Southeast Memphis.

While she tried to drive to safety her vehicle caught on fire.

It happened after the victim lost control of her car and hit a Valero gas station sign at Mendenhall Road and Knight Arnold Road.

Memphis police confirm she was shot in the shin before the wreck.

“I’m actually surprised about what just happened," said Jerrica Madden. "Normally it doesn’t happen like that. Now here and there have been shootings around but other than that no.”

The four victims involved told police they drove north down Mendenhall from a Qmart gas station.

Police said the driver noticed a black four door vehicle drive alongside her. That’s when she heard gunshots.

VIDEO: Here’s surveillance video of a woman driving north down S. Mendenhall and colliding into a Valero gas station sign early Sunday. Memphis police say she was shot in the shin while driving before the wreck. She lost control of her car after being injured. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/dCqadFqQor — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) October 12, 2020

The injured woman went to the hospital and is expected to recover.

“That’s the most important thing that she made it to the hospital safe and that she was okay," said driver Toney Boney. "Everybody that was around that area because she could have ran somebody over or anything.”

“It’s shocking," said Madden. "Like this just wow. It’s amazing how stuff just happen right in the blink of an eye.”

A witness told Memphis Police he saw occupants of a black Dodge Challenger firing shots.