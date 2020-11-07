Woman’s car shot up on I-240 near Lamar

There is no suspect information at this time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis driver says her car was shot multiple times on I-240 near Lamar early Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m.

The woman told police she was driving westbound on I-240 from Getwell approaching Lamar when a maroon Ford Expedition got in front of her to avoid construction in the right lane.

She then blew her horn at the driver of the Ford Expedition after it almost struck her Chevy Malibu. The driver of the Expedition began to slow down in front her, so she merged to pass it.

Investigators say while driving pass the Expedition the female driver heard five gunshots. One bullet hit the passenger’s side of her car. Another bullet struck her passenger side front window exiting her front driver side window, hitting the driver’s side mirror.

The victim told police she then exited at Airways, when she noticed the Ford Expedition following her. When she passed a police precinct, she noticed the Expedition turned around and went southbound on Airways. She then parked at the Lamar Qwik Stop and got out and found her passenger side tire was flat.

The driver also noticed gas leaking from the vehicle. She told police she did not get a description of the Ford Expedition driver.