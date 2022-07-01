'A very emotional day'| Wooddale Middle family grieves after student killed, administrators reiterate safety improvement needs

The 7th grade girl died Wednesday after being hit by a truck; Memphis Police have announced charges for driver.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Thursday, administrators and parents grieved and demanded pedestrian safety improvements near their campus. This, after a truck hit and killed a seventh grader Wednesday at the busy Winchester and Castleman intersection in southeast Memphis, where many students cross each day.

Memphis Police said the driver Luciano Perez was charged with driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and no driver license.

Grief counselors were at Wooddale Thursday and will be there again Friday providing emotional support for a student ABC24 was told was well liked by her teachers and friends.

Administrators say the deadly pedestrian accident around the corner from Wooddale and other schools also gives new urgency for a crossing guard and other safety measures.

"As you can imagine it was a very emotional day," Greendot Public Schools Executive Director Jocquell Rodgers said in response to the student's death. "All of the teachers speak very highly of her. They said she was a little chatter box. She brought a sense of joy to the school."

Now, those with Greendot Public Schools, in their grief, are also focused on safety solutions in the area.

"We are trying to work with anyone who is willing to work with us," Rodgers added.

Since 2016, Greendot administrators requested but weren't able to secure a crossing guard at the Winchester/Castleman intersection. After Wednesday's student pedestrian death, they're especially motivated for that and other safety measures along the stretch of Winchester.

"People speed, they take very little heed to the school safety signals that are out. So I think some additional signals, some additional flashing lights could be helpful," Rodgers said.

Wooddale parents agreed; the time for improvements is now.

"We definitely need a crossing guard in this year, every single day, just to protect the kids because some parents aren't able to come and pick their kids from school or they don't catch the bus," LaTrina Johnson said.

"When I say they fly down Winchester, they do. Even if they have to get speed bumps in the area of Winchester and Castleman, they've got to do something," Toni Wilson said.

The latest pedestrian death follows a report by the organization 'Smart Growth America' released last month that found between 2016 and 2020, the Memphis metro area ranked third for the most pedestrian deaths per capita, claiming 264 lives.