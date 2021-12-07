Work continues on I-40 bridge, 16 plates need to be repaired

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Work to fix the Hernando de Soto bridge (I-40 bridge) over the Mississippi River in Memphis continues. Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said 16 plates need to be repaired, and the first shipment of plates could come this week.
The bridge was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a crack in a beam which is critical for the bridge's structural integrity. All interstate traffic in the Memphis area continues being diverted to I-55.
For additional updates from TDOT, click here.