Work halted on Byhalia Pipeline until at least July

The Memphis City Council said Tuesday it will not vote on an ordinance to regulate pipelines such as the Byhalia Connection pipeline until at least July.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council said Tuesday it will not vote on an ordinance to regulate pipelines such as the Byhalia Connection pipeline until at least July.

That word comes after the city council and Plains All American Pipeline agreed to stop actions while they work to set the terms.

The Daily Memphian reports the council delayed a vote Tuesday on a vote for a pipeline review board, and Plains All American agreed to drop eminent domain lawsuits against landowners along the proposed route. The company said it is exploring other routes for the pipeline.