Work begins to remove Nathan Bedford Forrest's remains from Health Sciences Park in Memphis

The remains of the former slave trader and his wife are being moved from the Medical District to a museum hundreds of miles away.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Workers have begun the process of digging up the remains of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from Health Sciences Park in the Medical District of Memphis.

The remains of the former slave trader and his wife are being moved to a museum hundreds of miles away.

The park used to be named after the early Ku Klux Klan leader. The Forrests' remains were already disinterred once, in 1904, and reburied in the park under an equestrian statue of the calvalryman.

The statue was removed in December 2017 following protests and after the city sold the park to a non-profit, who removed the statue.

Shelby County Commissioner Tammy Sawyer, who led the "#takeemdown901" movement to remove the statue, released the following statement Tuesday: "This is a full circle moment. This statue was built as a monument to the confederacy and all it stood for including racial violence and slavery. I am proud to be a descendent of slaves and one of the people responsible for ending the confederacy’s reign of terror on our city. Good riddance. Today would not be possible without the hundreds of people who worked with and supported #takeemdown901. This is their moment."

This latest move has the approval of his descendants and resolves a long legal battle.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans is overseeing the move to the National Confederate Museum in Columbia, Tennessee.