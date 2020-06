The bluff city's caravan started at IBEW Local 474.

Workers across Tennessee are issuing a call to action to state lawmakers.

A "Workers First Caravan for Racial and Economic Justice" took place in five different Tennessee cities Wednesday, including right here in Memphis.

The bluff city's caravan started at IBEW Local 474 and ended at the downtown federal building.

Organizers hope the caravans will convince lawmakers to act on the major crises of our times: the coronavirus pandemic, the struggling economy, and systemic racism.