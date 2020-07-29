AFL-ICO to hold caravan protest demanding the passing of HEROES Act

The AFL-ICO says with the CARES Act ending Friday, the time for officials to act is now.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis chapter of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations will hold a protest urging elected officials to pass the HEROES Act.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 474 in Midtown.

Similar to a protest they held in June, the protest will consist of a caravan of cars. In June the AFL-ICO protested for more protections of workers during COVID-19.

Now, they’re throwing their support towards the HEROES Act as portions of the CARES Act is expected to end Friday, July 31.

The HEROES Act is a coronavirus relief package that the AFL-ICO said will help working families by confronting the current public health pandemic, the economy and structural racism.

In the HEROES Act, it would provide hazard pay for essential workers and push safety standards in the workplace.

It would also continue the $600 a week federal unemployment supplement that ends Friday.

Additionally, it would invest more than $1 trillion into state and local governments. That also includes schools and the postal service.

COVID-19 testing would be free within it and laid off workers would still receive health coverage.

Information

What: Pass the HEROES Act: Memphis Car Caravan

When: Wednesday, July 29th from 10:00 am.-12:00 p.m. CT