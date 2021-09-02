Local News
How to help children of sexual abuse by bidding on heart-shaped artwork
Memphis Child Advocacy Center's "Works of Heart" auction is underway to benefit the center's work of child abuse prevention, education and intervention
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The 29th annual "Works of Heart" is underway now with more than 90 pieces of heart-themed and shaped artwork up for bid.
View the artwork and start bidding here.
To learn more about free virtual training to help prevent or respond to child abuse victims click here.