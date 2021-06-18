Wreath laying ceremony held at Memphis National Cemetery for victims of Fort Pillow Massacre

Friday, the African American civilians and servicemen who died during the Fort Pillow Massacre were honored in Memphis.

A national wreath ceremony was held at the Memphis National Cemetery. Leaders honored the Black troops and civilians who fought and died during the battle of Fort Pillow.

This happened on April 12th, 1864 in Lauderdale County, about 40 miles north of Memphis. Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest led the raid into the fort held by Union troops. Dozens of Black soldiers were held as prisoners of war before they were eventually returned to slave owners.

“It's important because we found out around 2015 - that they had 109 United States colored troops and 138 Union soldiers - were buried in the Memphis National Cemetery. We wanted to give honor to them,” said Callie Heard, Vice President, WeAllBe, Inc.