One person taken to the hospital

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A driver going the wrong direction on Interstate 40 Thursday night crashed head-on into another car, sending one person to the hospital.

According to the Memphis Police Department, someone was driving Sprinter truck in the wrong direction on I-40 near Covington Pike just after 7pm when it crashed head-on into a car.

One person was taken by ambulance to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

It is not known why the truck was going the wrong way.