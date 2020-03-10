Wundher launches virtual conference to empower women to vote

Friday’s virtual conference highlighted those women making impactful changes in their communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn — We are a month away from a critical election and Friday night, a digital experience was launched to get women energized and out to the polls next month.

Wundher, a digital media organization and platform aimed to empower the Renaissance woman, kicked off its inaugural Renaissance Womxn Weekend, virtually.

The 19th amendment gave women the right to vote, but for decades to follow women will work tirelessly breaking down barriers just to look at as equal. This weekend, Wundher celebrated some powerful movers and shakers in Memphis.

“Uplift untold stories, so we wanted to pay honor to women who fought for us historically, historical heroines and also celebrate the 100th anniversary women’s suffrage movement,” said Lori Spicer Robertson, creator of Renaissance Womxn Weekend 2020.

TONIGHT AT 10 - I spoke to @lorispicer creator of digital media platform Wundher. She has launched the Renaissance Women Weekend. The virtual conference is to celebrate women of all walks of life and get them out to the polls next month! @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/InXdhKLl37 — Annette E. Peagler (@Local24Annette) October 3, 2020

“We use women’s spelling of woman "womxn" because that really highlights women of color, those who are gender fluid, who are not binary and transgender and so as we think about all that’s going on in our country and as we lead into this upcoming election we know that there is no power stronger than that of women.”

Robertson says women coming together can really incite progressive change on November 3. Friday’s virtual conference highlighted those women making impactful changes in their communities.

“I think it was actually 1968 when women began to flex her power and Dr. King assassination was a very transformative event for many of us,” said Jodie Wurzburg, Founding Member of Concerned Women of Memphis.

The event also featured recipients of disruptor of change awards.

“We have so much on the line especially this year. We have health care, education, pay equity, affordable childcare,” said Gabby Salinas, Disruptor of Change Award Recipient.

The conference also included a panel hosted by Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer where political strategists gave their advice on how women can navigate change.

Fired up after tonight’s conversation with @MayaRupert @mayatcontreras & @MsAnnaBlue at @Wundher’s Renaissance Womxn Weekend. The reminders of the ways our liberation is tied to each other was right on time! Thank you three for your conversation and your work! — Tami Sawyer (@tamisawyer) October 2, 2020

“You’re dealing with other areas where there are polling closures in mostly black areas and poorer areas so you’re having a lot of these different issues stack up...a lot of places are still not ADA compliant,” said Maya Contreras, Political Strategist, All Women’s Progress Policy Center.