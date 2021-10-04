x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW to return to FedExForum in December

Tickets go on sale October 8 at 10 a.m.
Credit: Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WWE is hitting the road again and returning to Memphis with MONDAY NIGHT RAW at FedExForum on Monday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $20. 

You can get tickets here or or the FedExForum Box Office. 

There will also be a presale on Thursday, October 7 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. exclusively for current Memphis Grizzlies’ MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.

RAW Superstars who are scheduled to participate are Big E, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, The New Day, AJ Styles, Randy Orton & Matt Riddle, Alexa Bliss, Rhea Ripley and more. The Superstar Lineup is subject to change.

Related Articles