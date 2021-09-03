Yes, mosquitoes are already out in Shelby County, thanks to the winter storm

The warmer temperatures and all of the standing water left behind by melting snow and ice actually caused the larvae to start hatching.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're wondering why you're already seeing so many mosquitoes around your home, you're not alone.

The Shelby County Health Department said it discovered mosquito larvae all over the area, despite the winter storm a couple of weeks ago.

If you thought the winter blast would kill off some of the mosquito population, it didn’t. The warmer temperatures and all of the standing water left behind by melting snow and ice actually caused the larvae to start hatching, bringing new mosquitoes out.

"Mosquito population maybe a little bit larger this year because we had such a wet winter. That is the big thing. It did rain a lot in January and then with the snow on top of it, all it did was lie a lot of foundation for mosquito to lay their larvae,” said Kasia Smith-Alexander, Administrator of Environmental Health Services.

Experts say something as small as a bottle cap can hold about a hundred mosquito larvae. They recommend walking around your property and tipping over anything holding water every few days.