Another night of protests and demonstrations in Memphis

Crowds are showing support for George Floyd
Credit: WATN
Protesters continue to gather in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

Monday, protesters announced plans to march from Clayborn Temple while others will participate in a rolling bridge blockade on the Hernando de Soto Bridge

Demonstrators are planning to meet at Clayborn Temple to peacefully protest at 6:30 p.m. Monday night. It's the sixth night in a row protest leader DeVante Hill has gathered to honor the life of George Floyd and others who died during interactions with police.

Separately, the Coalition for Concerned Citizens has planned a rolling bridge blockade for 7 p.m. on the Hernando de Soto Bridge. 

This story will be updated through the evening.

