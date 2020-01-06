Another night of protests and demonstrations in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —
Monday, protesters announced plans to march from Clayborn Temple while others will participate in a rolling bridge blockade on the Hernando de Soto Bridge
Demonstrators are planning to meet at Clayborn Temple to peacefully protest at 6:30 p.m. Monday night. It's the sixth night in a row protest leader DeVante Hill has gathered to honor the life of George Floyd and others who died during interactions with police.
Separately, the Coalition for Concerned Citizens has planned a rolling bridge blockade for 7 p.m. on the Hernando de Soto Bridge.
This story will be updated through the evening.
