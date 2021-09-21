You can go to the National Civil Rights Museum for free for its 30th anniversary

The National Civil Rights Museum in downtown Memphis is celebrating its 30th anniversary with free admission for visitors on Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with free admission for visitors on Saturday.

Founded in 1991, the Memphis-based museum chronicles the history of civil rights in America, from slavery to present day.

It is located on the grounds of the former Lorraine Motel, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot while standing on a balcony near his room on April 4, 1968.

As part of its 30th anniversary, the museum is highlighting its beginnings and development with a new exhibit opening Saturday.

The museum said the free tickets should be reserved on its website HERE.

From NCRM: Each ticket must be reserved online with a maximum of 4 people per reservation. At least 1 adult must be included in each reservation that includes children. Walk ups are subject to time slot availability.