Young Dolph amongst honorees for 2022 MSCS Alumni Hall of Fame

The Alumni Hall of Fame celebration honors people who have been “role models and innovators” in visual arts, music, and education. Tickets are available online.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools said it will host its 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame to celebrate people who have been “role models and innovators” in visual arts, music, and education on Friday, August 26.

According to MSCS, Derek Fordjour, Dr. Glenda Glover, Joe Johnson, and Adolph "Young Dolph" Thornton Jr. will all be recognized at the ceremony.

Young Dolph was killed on November 17, 2021. along with his career as a rapper, he was considered to be a pillar in the Memphis community, and he is remembered for his selfless acts of service.

Young Dolph donated $25,000 to Hamilton High School, his alma mater, before he died.

The ceremony will be held at the Hilton Hotel at 6:30 p.m.