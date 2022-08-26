x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Young Dolph amongst honorees for 2022 MSCS Alumni Hall of Fame

The Alumni Hall of Fame celebration honors people who have been “role models and innovators” in visual arts, music, and education. Tickets are available online.
Credit: Memphis-Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools said it will host its 2022 Alumni Hall of Fame to celebrate people who have been “role models and innovators” in visual arts, music, and education on Friday, August 26.

According to MSCS, Derek Fordjour, Dr. Glenda Glover, Joe Johnson, and Adolph "Young Dolph" Thornton Jr. will all be recognized at the ceremony. 

Young Dolph was killed on November 17, 2021. along with his career as a rapper, he was considered to be a pillar in the Memphis community, and he is remembered for his selfless acts of service.

Young Dolph donated $25,000 to Hamilton High School, his alma mater, before he died.

The ceremony will be held at the Hilton Hotel at 6:30 p.m.

To purchase a ticket online, click here.

RELATED: MSCS educator takes Tennessee's top teaching honor

RELATED: 'Legends are rare': Memphis rapper Young Dolph to be inducted into MSCS Hall of Fame

RELATED: 'Responsibility isn't lost on me': Incoming MSCS board members lay out their priorities, goals in upcoming superintendent search

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Tennessee's abortion trigger law makes Memphis OB/GYN concerned for her patients

Before You Leave, Check This Out