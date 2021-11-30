x
Funeral services held for slain Memphis rapper Young Dolph

Memphis Police confirmed the services for Adolph Thornton Jr. were being held in a private ceremony Tuesday for the family.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral Services are being held Tuesday for Memphis rapper Young Dolph, gunned down at a local cookie shop.

Dolph was killed in a shooting a Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Blvd. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Memphis Police investigators said video showed two suspects get out of a white two-door Mercedes Benz armed with guns. They approached Young Dolph inside the store and shot him several times, then took off.

Police released pictures they said show the suspects during the shooting. They have not released any other information on the suspects or the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Homicide 2370 Airways Boulevard Report #2111007652ME MEMPHIS, TN - On November 17, 2021, at 12:24 pm, officers...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Thursday, November 18, 2021

