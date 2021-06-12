"You've got to be very wise": Young Dolph's girlfriend speaks out for the first time since his death

In a video posted to YouTube, she calls on parents to step up as it relates to keeping kids safe from street violence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young Dolph's longtime girlfriend Mia Jaye spoke out for the first time since the rapper's murder.

"As a parent having a child, I want my kids to understand choosing friends, selecting who rides with you, who you're hanging out with ... you've got to be very wise," she said in part.

She said to keep her and her family in your prayers.

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in Young Dolph's murder.