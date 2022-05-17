'I think it's wonderful': Respects continue to pour in for Young Dolph six months after his death

Two spots in Memphis have become places for people from all over the country to come and pay their respects.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has now been six months since the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

He was gunned down on Nov. 17, 2021, inside Makeda's Cookies in South Memphis. In March, the business decided not to reopen its Airways Boulevard location, with owner Pamela Hill saying the decision was what's best for their customers.

Not far from the scene, a mural honoring Young Dolph was completed on the side of the Castalia Supermarket at Castalia Street and Boyle Avenue.

Those two locations have become places for people from all over the country to come and pay their respects.

"I see a remembrance of an individual that made the biggest impact on everybody," Sheena Gray, a visitor to the Young Dolph memorial at Makeda's Cookies from Hot Springs, Ark., said. "For them to have all this and want to come back to it for him, I think that's beautiful. He was obviously a well-known individual who made a very big impact on everybody for them to want to come back. I think it's wonderful."

Justin Johnson, 23, and Cornelius Smith, 32, were both arrested for the shooting. They're scheduled to appear in court next week, where Smith will learn if he'll get a bond.

Shundale Barnett, 27, is still at large. He's wanted for allegedly helping Johnson and Smith evade police in Indiana.