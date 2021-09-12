Makeda’s Cookies owners thank community for support after Young Dolph shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been three weeks since rapper Young Dolph was gunned down at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Blvd., and now the owners are thanking everyone for their support.
Maurice and Pamela Hill posted this statement on Instagram, saying they want to thank Dr. Kia Moore who managed a GoFundMe in support of the shop. As of Thursday morning, it has raised nearly $89,000.
In the post, the Hills said Dr. Moore helped to shut down fake GoFundMe pages and made sure the family benefited.
The downtown Memphis location on Jefferson is open, but the location on Airways remains closed.
The statement said the family and staff of Makeda's Cookies are now in therapy due to the tragic shooting.
The post also said "We would also like to ask you to continue to pray for Dolph's family, especially his beautiful wife & precious family. Our city id hurting, but we trust that God will restore peace."
