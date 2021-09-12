x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Makeda’s Cookies owners thank community for support after Young Dolph shooting

It has been three weeks since rapper Young Dolph was gunned down at the cookie shop on Airways Blvd., and now the owners are thanking everyone for their support.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been three weeks since rapper Young Dolph was gunned down at Makeda's Cookies on Airways Blvd., and now the owners are thanking everyone for their support.

Maurice and Pamela Hill posted this statement on Instagram, saying they want to thank Dr. Kia Moore who managed a GoFundMe in support of the shop. As of Thursday morning, it has raised nearly $89,000.

In the post, the Hills said Dr. Moore helped to shut down fake GoFundMe pages and made sure the family benefited.

RELATED: Makeda's Cookies is grateful for the outpouring of support as they reopen their Downtown location following tragedy

The downtown Memphis location on Jefferson is open, but the location on Airways remains closed. 

The statement said the family and staff of Makeda's Cookies are now in therapy due to the tragic shooting.

The post also said "We would also like to ask you to continue to pray for Dolph's family, especially his beautiful wife & precious family. Our city id hurting, but we trust that God will restore peace."

RELATED: Community steps up to support Makeda's Cookies following Young Dolph's death

RELATED: Memphis City Council approved a street to be renamed honoring Young Dolph

RELATED: "You've got to be very wise": Young Dolph's girlfriend speaks out for the first time since his death

RELATED: Two weeks after Young Dolph's murder: Where does the investigation stand, and what's next

RELATED: Memphis artist hopes Young Dolph piece she created for family brings comfort, healing

RELATED: Memphis Police release pictures of suspects in murder of rapper Young Dolph

RELATED: Verifying social media claims about Young Dolph's shooting death

RELATED: Young Dolph's turkey giveaway helps South Memphis families have food on their tables this Thanksgiving

RELATED: Soulja Boy dropped from Millennium Tour concert in Memphis after rapper Young Dolph's shooting death

RELATED: 'He gave hope to an entire community' | Young Dolph's charity efforts and compassion remembered by educators, mentors

In Other News

Makeda’s Cookies owners thank community for support after Young Dolph shooting