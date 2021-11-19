'Out here trying to put out fires' | Memphis' 901 BLOC Squad promotes peace, diffuses tensions after Young Dolph's death

Members say they've reached out to nearly 1000 contacts and closely monitored online chatter since Young Dolph's killing on Airways Boulevard Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As Memphis Police search for Young Dolph's shooting suspects and monitor hotspots, another group is also hitting the streets the promote peace in the aftermath of the rapper's killing: the 901 BLOC Squad.

There's a special sense of urgency for the group to turn down the temperature, as the risks of connected violence continues into the weekend.

They're not only working around the clock to ease tensions on the streets, but also closely monitoring social media.

"This here is a crime scene, a crime situation on steroids, very fragile," 901 BLOC Squad Community Violence Prevention Supervisor Delvin Lane said.

Lane immediately knew the challenges ahead Wednesday, when he learned of the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph on Airways Boulevard.

"You can just imagine how deep these emotions run and, yeah dealing with the situation we've really seen more emotional reactions than usual," Lane added.

That's why Lane quickly strategized with and mobilized the group of 25 people to diffuse tensions across the city of Memphis, with retaliation risks high in recent days.

"When you have a really delicate situation such as someone as iconic as Dolph, right, you've really got to put extra work in to make sure everything is calmer, smoother, and pay more attention to detail," 901 BLOC Squad's Stephen Allmond said.

In the past 48 hours following Young Dolph's death, ABC24 News learned the 901 BLOC Squad touched based with nearly 1000 contacts in different factions and different neighborhoods, including those closest to the late rapper.

"A couple of our guys are really connected to Dolph's circle, so we did get some minimum confirmation that, they are trying to find some consolation and peace with the situation. So that was a good thing to hear," Allmond added.

Since Young Dolph's shooting death, the group is also constantly monitoring various chatter, threats, and rumors online.

"We are up at two, three, four o'clock in the morning, you know, on social media sites, monitoring what's going on, connecting dots, because we need to see who we need to go to talk to," Lane said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland declined a citywide curfew the past two nights because of what he described as a targeted hit of Young Dolph.

The mayor is hopeful the added money for 901 BLOC Squad and other approved violence intervention measures will really show its impact in a year.