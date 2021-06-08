Youth Villages counselor encourages parents to talk to children about trauma

After a violent summer, Dr. Justin Dodson said it's important to have tough conversations with children as they head into the new school year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There is a lot of excitement that surrounds a new school year, but there's also some uncertainty.

After a violent summer, some students could be coming back to class after experiencing a trauma, or they could be worried about fitting in at school.

Dr. Justin Dodson, the Assistant Director of Clinical Services at Youth Villages said heading into this school year, parents need to keep the lines of communication open with their children, respond with empathy, and use the resources they have around them.

He said there's a fine balance when having those conversations with children.

"We want to make sure that parents don’t under or overreact when talking to their children about scary things," Dodson said. "Overreacting gives our children anxiety about that scary thing. Underreacting could actually lower their worry meter and make them less sensitive to what’s scary out there, and they may not be able to respond appropriately if that scary thing happens in the future."

He said asking open ended questions is vital.

"The more information you get from your child, the better decision-making ability you’ll have, but you can only do that by creating open and honest dialogue with your child," Dodson said.

Dodson said there are actions parents need to watch for in their children.

"We look for sudden changes in behavior, or eating, or sleeping patterns, or the people they may spend time around," he said.

And, if a parent does notice something isn't quite right, he said the parent should remain calm.