Youth Villages to host direct care job fair March 29

Each position offers a $6,000 sign-on bonus.
Credit: Youth Villages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Youth Villages is hiring.

An in-person job fair for direct care career opportunities is scheduled for Tuesday, March 29. 

There are degreed and non-degreed positions available with a varying level of experience required.

Those who are Interested in applying should submit a résumé online to schedule a time for an interview.  Interviews will be conducted between 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.  Once an interview has been scheduled, the job fair location and other instructions will be given.  To apply and receive more details, click here.

To be employed at Youth Villages, everyone must be able to pass a background check.

In addition to salary, full-time employees will be offered health and medical benefits, paid and holiday time off, tuition reimbursement, professional growth opportunities, and an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children and youth of all ages.

To learn more about the Youth Villages and available positions click here.

