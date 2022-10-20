This former Grizzlies player will be featured at the 2022 Memphis Indie Film Festival

After the screening, fans can listen in to a panel featuring the documentary’s director Michael Blevins.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Grind City Media announced Thursday the documentary that followed Zach Randolph’s time in Memphis has been selected to participate in this year’s Indie Memphis Film Festival.

“#50ForDaCity” will be featured in the “hometowner” category of the festival and screened Sunday, October 23 at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it at Studio on the Square.

The documentary was produced by Grind City Media and follows Randolph’s time in Memphis both on and off the court. It all starts with the trade that brought Z-Bo to Memphis and follows every big game, and the biggest moments of the Grit and Grind era.

After the screening, fans can listen in to a panel featuring the documentary’s director Michael Blevins.

The festival brings independent feature movies, documentaries, and short films from around the world to Memphis.

If you attend the festival., you can also watch a documentary that highlights a legendary Memphis barbecue institution.

"The 'Vous", a documentary about the world-famous Rendezvous, dives deep into the lives of the friendly faces that work at the downtown BBQ joint as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.

The documentary is making it's world premiere Saturday, October 22.