Tuesday marks the first 'Zero Waste Day' in Tennessee

For the first time, the Tennessee Dept. of Environment and Conservation is celebrating 'Zero Waste Day' to reduce the amount of waste

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Before making a trip to the trash can, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation wants people to think again before tossing that trash.

For the first time, TDEC is encouraging people to reduce what they waste through what it's called 'Zero Waste Day'.

According to TDEC, Tennesseans have a much higher output of waste than much of the country. The goal of the day is to spread awareness and educate people in an attempt to bring down the amount of waste put out down to zero.

In 2018, TDEC reports Tennesseans produced 8.1 million tons of waste. That amounted to about 6.56 pounds of waste generated per person each day, nearly 32% above the national average.

“Now is the time for Tennessee to reconsider the way we think about waste,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said, in a release. “TDEC and its partners encourage Tennesseans to focus on reducing their waste by being aware of where it comes from and where it is going, and to make responsible decisions along the way.”

#DidYouKnow In 2018, Tennessee generated 32% more waste than the national average?



On #GoodDayMemphis we’re live with efforts by the state to make people think twice about what they throw out pic.twitter.com/7kSWWuQIdQ — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) October 27, 2020

For 'Zero Waste Day' TDEC encourages people to follow five waste reducing principals: re-think, reduce, reuse, recycle and re-earth.

“By adopting these Zero Waste principles, we can greatly reduce our impact on Tennessee's environment, preserve our natural resources for future generations, and reduce the growing costs associated with the collection and disposal of our solid waste,” TDEC Office of Policy and Sustainable Practices Director Kendra Abkowitz said, in a release.

Re-think – Adjust your behavior as a consumer and make purchasing choices that limit your impact on the environment.

Reduce – Be mindful of unnecessary and wasteful items and learn to live without them.

Reuse – Give possessions a second life through creative reuse, repurposing, or donation.

Recycle – Use existing products to create new ones and reduce dependence on virgin materials and associated natural resource impacts.

Re-Earth – Compost your organics to divert the single largest waste stream from landfills.