'Resilience' in print media demonstrated at second annual Crosstown Concourse 'Zine Fest'

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Over the weekend, Crosstown Concourse celebrated art, music and more by hosting their second-ever annual "Zine Fest."

"Zines" are small-circulation self-published works of original or appropriated texts and images. They are usually reproduced simply by use of a copy machine.

At Crosstown's event, guests were able to shop for zines created by local makers.

Attendees were also able to attend free "zine-making" table with supplies to help them get started on their own works of art.

Drew Ryan works with Memphis Punk Archive, a fan-run archive of primarily punk music in the Mid-South.

"It's interesting to see that people are still taking to the time to make printed objects and share it with people," Ryan said. "It just shows that some type of resilience there that people are hungry for something outside of their screen. "

WYXR radio station was present at the event selling T-shirts.