'I still can't believe it' | Covington man stops for gas, wins $1 million Lottery prize

Jeff Stewart decided to buy two Tennessee Lottery tickets instead of his usual one last week. That second ticket won him $1 million.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A stop for gas led to a seven-figure win for a Covington man, who decided to purchase two Tennessee Lottery tickets while he was stopped at the store.

“I was just going to buy one, but for some reason I decided to buy two,” said Jeff Stewart, who brought his brother and wife to Nashville to claim the prize last week.

Turns out that second Millionaire Jumbo Bucks instant ticket was worth $1 million.

“I still can’t believe it,” he said. The ticket was purchased at a Murphy USA on Highway 51 South in Covington.

Stewart wasn't the only big winner during the week of June 12 to June 18, according to the Tennessee Lottery. One player in East Tennessee also won $1 million, while another won a $400,000 prize.

Earlier this year, a $2 million winning ticket was purchased in Memphis.