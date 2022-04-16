Do you have the winning ticket?

Tennessee lottery player wins $20M Mega Millions jackpot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Tennessee for Friday night's drawing, you could be a millionaire!

Someone matched all six numbers and is holding the lucky winning ticket worth $20 million.

There has only been one other Mega Millions jackpot winner in Tennessee history. A Bellevue mother and son won a $61 million Mega Millions prize in 2014.

Before this jackpot win, Tennessee Lottery players had won more than $17.5 billion in prizes from all games since its inception in 2004. The largest of those winners was a player from Munford, who won $528.8 million, sharing part of the world record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $1.58 billion with a player in California and a player in Florida in January 2016.