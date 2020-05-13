Lottery revenue soars in Arkansas, helps fund scholarships

Lottery director has projected a total of $89.3 million in net proceeds for college scholarships

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The drop in gas prices and closure of Arkansas’ three casinos amid the coronavirus pandemic has fueled the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery fund, as the lottery set a record for total revenue in the month of April.

Under state law, at the end of each fiscal year, the lottery is required to transfer the balance of the unclaimed prize reserve fund, minus $1 million, to college scholarships.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the lottery director has projected a total of $89.3 million in net proceeds for college scholarships.