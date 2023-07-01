Here's where the winning $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Memphis

The Tennessee Lottery announced the $100,000 winning ticket Tuesday, sold from an Orange Mound gas station.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Check those lottery tickets! The Tennessee Lottery announced Tuesday someone in Memphis won $100,000.

Two lucky Powerball players, one in Memphis and one in Goodlettsville, matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball Monday night to win the base prize of $50,000, Lottery officials said Tuesday.

Since the Memphis player added the Power Play feature, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

The winning ticket in Memphis was sold at the Express Market at the Marathon gas station on 1751 South Prescott Road.

If you're the lucky winner in Memphis, make sure to cash in the winning ticket at the Tennessee Lottery Memphis district office at 7424 US-64, near the Wolfchase Mall.

The Tennessee Lottery requires the following documents to be ready when claiming a prize:

A signed winning ticket. (Copies not accepted.)

A completed claim form for prizes of $600 and more.

Proof of ID such as State-Issued Driver’s License, Military ID card, etc.

Proof of Social Security Number. Social Security number must be on a computer-generated document with your name and all nine (9) digits displayed, such as Social Security card, pay stub or tax form(s).