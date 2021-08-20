Monday, Monday, Monday: Powerball adds new Monday drawing & double play feature

Starting Monday, August 23, there will be a third weekly drawing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mondays are about to get more exciting for Lottery players in Tennessee.

Starting Monday, August 23, there will be a third weekly drawing, joining the regular Wednesday and Saturday drawings.

Players will also have a new option to add – the Double Play feature – which will be a chance to win up to $10 million.

You can buy your ticket for the Monday drawing and new Double Play add-on starting Sunday, August 22.

“We’re always trying to innovate and generate player excitement, and the new Monday drawing and Double Play feature mean more cash prizes, continuing our momentum in the new year,” Tennessee Education Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove said.

Powerball players in Tennessee have won more than $11.2 million in 2021, including a $1 million winner from the July 24 drawing.

For an additional $1 per play, players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket. Players will play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing, and Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.