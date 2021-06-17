The Tennessee Education Lottery has gone passed not 1, but 2-billion dollars in revenue

Since the lottery started in 2004, it raised nearly 6-billion dollars for education programs.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time ever, the Tennessee Education Lottery surpassed 2-billion dollars in revenue for the fiscal year. And there are still weeks left in the year!

That isn't the only record broken either.

Instant game sales on April 6th were the highest on record and helped set a weekly record of more than 47-million dollars.

