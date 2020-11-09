x
Small plane crashes in Madison County, TN, killing 1

The pilot crashed about a mile from the airport in Madison County, Tennessee.
JACKSON, Tenn. — One person has died in a single-engine plane crash near a West Tennessee airport.

Madison County Sheriff's Office spokesman Tom Mapes told The Jackson Sun that an individual aboard the plane contacted the McKellar-Sipes Airport Friday morning seeking guidance to land after reporting engine trouble. 

He says the plane crashed about a mile from the airport. The pilot's identity wasn't immediately released. 

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating what caused the Beech BE36 aircraft to crash.

