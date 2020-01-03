Man charged with murder after shooting man stealing his car in Hickory Hill

Owner of a car that was stolen from a gas station shot and killed the thief.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another is behind bars after a man was shot Sunday in Hickory Hill after stealing a vehicle.

According to a police affidavit, 25-year-old Quincy Hunter is charged with Second Degree Murder.

Witnesses told investigators that an unidentified man was shot at the Marathon gas station in the 5900 Knight Arnold. He then crashed into a pole at Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill.

When officers arrived they found a red Ford Focus with multiple bullet holes in it and the man inside dead with several gunshot wounds.

Investigators recovered video that showed the owner of the Ford Focus park and go inside the gas station. Another man jumped into the Focus and started to pull off. The owner of the car, Quincy Hunter, ran out and pulled a gun. Hunter then fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

Hunter then jumped into a vehicle with another man and they drove off. Officers found the Focus to be registered to Quincy Hunter.

Hunter later turned himself in to officers and admitted to firing the shots into his vehicle because he panicked.