East Tennessee 6-year-old raises more than $1,500 for St. Jude Children's Hospital

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A little girl in Maryville started a big effort for patients at St. Jude Children's Hospital, setting up a lemonade stand.

6-year-old Emery Cole has raised more than $1,500. Her initial goal was $100.

Mother Tina Cole said Emery's help started after a heart-to-heart conversation about cancer.

"Earlier this year, we were collecting items for St. Jude to send to a little boy who is getting treatment and that led to some conversations about cancer," Cole said. "Cancer doesn't discriminate children Emery's age and even younger."

Emery chose to raise money through a lemonade stand.

"It is really hot and everybody wants lemonade on a hot, hot day," Cole said.

Cole said her conversation with Emery about cancer was tough at first.

"She had a lot of questions," Cole said. "But, just her giving spirit, she immediately said well I want to do something to help."

It is something special to watch for Tina.

Donations are coming in from friends, family and travelers from out of state.

"We are just really proud of her giving heart," Cole said. "We hope that's something she continues to do is to help other people."

Many people have been able to donate online or to Tina's Venmo account, @Tina-Cole-6.