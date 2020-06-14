Medical marijuana sales approach $100 million in Arkansas

According to Arkansas ABC Board, Arkansans have spent 92.01 million over the last year in medical marijuana.

Scott Hardin with the Department of Finance and Administration released the latest in sales of medical marijuana saying Arkansans have spent $92.01 million over the last year in medical marijuana.

This is equivalent to 14,714 pounds of medical marijuana. It is estimated to surpass $100 million by July 1.

Harvest Dispensary in Conway and Native Green Wellness in Hensley crossed the 1,000-pound mark in sales. With these dispensaries, there are now 6 locations that have sold more than 1,000 pounds of medical marijuana.

These locations include, Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs, Acanza in Fayetteville and Releaf Center and The Source both located in Bentonville.



Below are the total medical marijuana sales through June 11, 2020, according to the Arkansas ABC Board.

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 751.04 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 2,651.64 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 370.25 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 399.08 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,030.50 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 980.35 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 1,626.80 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,136.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,179.80 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,008.82 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 649.42 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 655.35 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 263.97 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 556.41 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 181.59 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 52.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 446.75 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 143.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 62.95 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 112.98 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 424.92 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 29.28 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 14,714 pounds of medical marijuana and $92.01 million in total sales.