What you should know about adding, dropping, or changing your Medicare plan before the deadline ends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 is all about keeping you healthy. For those 65 and older, did you know that the deadline to change, drop, or sign up for 2023 Medicare health and drug coverage is on Wednesday, December 7th? There are quite a few different options to choose from.

Of all the available options out there, you will want to choose a plan that will fully cover your medical needs.

You will want to ask yourself what doctors you would want to see. Also, what kind of services do you believe you will need? What medications do you take? These are all important factors to consider.

“A person 65 and older, that’s their healthcare. We take that very seriously. We want to make sure that the person is maximizing their benefits, and is maximizing their healthcare,” Delta Medicare Benefits Group President Bobby Jones said.

That is the most important thing. Statistics show that as of 2021, there are more than 63 million people enrolled in the Medicare system in the U.S. and so far in 2022 between Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, more than 2.6 million people.

Jones said it is important to make sure your information is up to date for a few reasons like changes in your pharmaceutical drugs, also doctors coming in and out of networks, and benefit changes.

There are two different Medicare plans. The first is Original Medicare, also known as Part A and Part B, which is run by the government and only offers medical insurance for hospital stays and doctor visits, not drug coverage.

Part A covers inpatient hospital care, skilled nursing facility, hospice, lab tests, surgery, and home health care.

Part B covers clinical research, ambulance services, durable medical equipment, and mental health.

“From there, a person can choose to go on Part C. Which would be a Medicare Advantage plan and that would give them the benefits and the supplantation to give them the drug coverage.”

Private companies run Medicare Advantage, which can also offer non-medical perks like extra money, groceries, and gym memberships.

Jones stated that the other option would be to choose a Medicare supplement and a drug plan that way you would pay a monthly premium, and when you go for services, you will not have to pay out of pocket.

But whatever option you choose, Jones recommended that you speak with a Medicare expert to ensure that you have made the right decision.

“That’s why a service like ours, which is at no charge is a great idea, a great resource for people,” Jones said. “If you call us, we can go through the plan, we can make all of the changes. It’s basically a white glove treatment…make sure they’re in the best possible situation.”