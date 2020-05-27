Arraignment will be live-streamed to a Tennessee government YouTube page Thursday, May 28 at around 8:55 a.m.

TENNESSEE, USA — Megan Boswell will be arraigned on Thursday in Sullivan County.

Officials say this will be a video arraignment.

The defendant, attorneys, and others will not appear in the courtroom. The arraignment will be live-streamed to the TNCourts.gov YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/user/TNCourts.

The live-stream will begin around 8:55 a.m. EDT and the arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Boswell faces 11 counts of false reporting charges. She is the mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, the toddler whose remains were found on a family member's property back in March.