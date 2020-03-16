Mid-South churches continue Sunday Service despite coronavirus pandemic concerns

Some congregations altered the way they traditionally did service because of recommendations of social distancing.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Across the Mid-South, dozens of churches decided to go ahead with Sunday Services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Bartlett had greeters at the door with large containers of hand sanitizer and that's what a lot of congregations are doing to make sure members feel comfortable. However, our crew also found some churches in town who decided not to publicly meet.

"God has given us a name that is above every name including Coronavirus," said Pastor Kenneth Whalum of New Olivet Worship Center.

Sunday, it was business as usual at New Olivet Worship Center in Cordova. People coming to worship despite concerns of meeting publicly in light of COVID-19.

"I have no fear of the virus, I come to praise God, God is my covering the blood of Jesus covers me and everything I do," said Trenall Hatton, church member of New Olivet Worship Center.

Sunday church services went on as planned. But across town in Collierville, Central Church decided to hold its services online.

"We made the very difficult decision not to gather publicly this week," said Pastor Craig of Life Church.

All Life Churches across the nation did the same and pushed members to watch services online.

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church had signs at entrances educating members about precautionary measures being taken amid coronavirus.

"I'm helping my niece by going home to Arkansas to take care of her children because they are out of school and I can do that and I'm grateful to God for that so why not come to the house of the Lord," said church attendee, Rhonda Wilson.

"What we're suppose to do in times like this is come together and pray against fear, against disease, we start out by worshiping and then we ask God to heal," Whalum explained.