Millington Mayor Jones declares civil emergency in response to COVID-19

This order shall take effect at midnight, March 21, 2020.

Millington Mayor Terry Jones joins other municipalities and unincorporated Shelby County by declaring a Civil Emergency in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. This order shall take effect at midnight, March 21, 2020. The order prohibits the on-site consumption of food and beverage at restaurants, cafes, coffehouses and other establishments that offer food or beverage for on-site consumption. Nothing in the order prohibits establishments from providing food delivery services, window service, walk-up service or drive-up service.

Bars, taverns and other establishments whose primary business is offering alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption are order closed effective midnight March 21, 2020. All gyms and exercise facilities are ordered closed effective midnight March 21, 2020.

This Civil Order is not applicable to grocery stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, gas stations, retail stores, and charitable food distributions sites. However, on-site consumption of food and beverage at these locations is prohibited.

The Civil Order authorizes the Millington Police Department to enforce this order.