'You just feel lost' | Mother of missing woman still looking for answers nearly two weeks later

"She [does] have friends and stuff in Memphis," Adams said. "[If] anybody in the Memphis area knows anything just call us and let us know."

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The mother of 36-year-old Bonita Adams is speaking out now that her daughter has been missing now for more than two weeks.

According to the Southaven Police Department, 36-year-old Bonita Adams was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at the Raceway gas station at 580 Stateline Road in Southaven.

Bonita has blonde hair and wears glasses, and was last seen wearing denim Capri pants and a pink t-shirt, according to Southaven police.

Adams is among several Mid-South Black women reported missing in the last month.

ABC24 spoke to Adams' mother, Shelia Adams on Thursday and she's focused on getting the word out and getting any answers.

“It’s upsetting," Adams' mother said. "It’s scary and you know, you just feel lost, you don’t have any control — you don’t know."

Southaven police say they didn't receive any calls about Bonita Adams' disappearance until Tuesday.

According to Southaven police on Sept. 13, the last communication Adams had with her mother was on the 14, calling from a Raceway Gas Station that morning near Stateline Rd.

Her mother says she called later that day leaving a voicemail.

"She said she was leaving Baptist Desoto and that was at 6:03 p.m.," Sheila Adams said. "I [went] by Baptist myself that third Sunday after I didn't hear anything from her, to see, you know, if she was admitted or anything. They told me they didn't have Bonita Adams admitted. But I got a letter from Baptist Hospital where she had went to the emergency room."