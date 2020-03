Memphis Police are investigating after a possible shooting along I-240 West near the Millbranch exit Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called just before 3:30 p.m. after a driver said a black Chevy Impala fired shots at a gray Toyota Scion Sunday.

Police say both vehicles were last seen going westbound.