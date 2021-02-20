MPD: Missing 2-month-old girl believed to be in danger

Authorities say the pair was travelling in an unknown black SUV. If you see them, you're asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a 2-month-old baby girl last seen with her non-custodial parent in the Midtown area.

Authorities say little Sunday Carney was last seen with her mother, Dominique Carney, in the 600 block of McConnell Street around noon Friday. They have not said why they believe the infant to be in danger.

The baby weighs only 7 to 9 pounds and was wearing a pink coat, pink t-shirt, and pink bottoms.

Police describe Dominique Carney, the non-custodial parent, as a black female, 4'10 in height, weighing 110 pounds, black hair with two ponytails. They say she was last seen wearing a black coat, white sweater, black pants, and brown shoes.